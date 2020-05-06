US names new ambassador to EU

BRUSSELS: The United States on Tuesday named a new ambassador to the European Union, after the previous envoy was sacked following his testimony in President Donald Trump´s impeachment hearing. The US ambassador to Belgium, Ronald Gidwitz, will take on the role of acting envoy to the EU in addition to his current duties, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. Gidwitz´s predecessor Gordon Sondland was recalled in February after testifying that Trump sought a quid pro quo from Ukraine, the intended recipient of nearly $400 million in military assistance that the White House had put on hold. “I´m deeply honored to be designated U.S. Acting Representative to the EU by @POTUS,” Gidwitz wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to building strong relationships with EU leaders to advance transatlantic leadership and values. Pompeo´s statement said Gidwitz would be charged with helping achieve “a speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic”.