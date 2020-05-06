Gang ringleader arrested

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested a ringleader of an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and seized four stolen vehicles from his possession in Kohat district on Tuesday.

Flanked by City Police Station House Officer (SHO) Fayyaz Khan and Cantt SHO Irfan Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bashir Dad told a press conference that auto theft had become order of the day, which were being reported to the City and Cantt police stations. Taking serious notice of rising car-lifting cases in the district, he said that District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman constituted a special investigative team in his leadership to trace out and nab the culprits. The official added that the special team, while using scientific methods, arrested the ringleader of inter-provincial racket of car-lifters, Hamsher Ali, a resident of Mohallah Gulabad in Charsadda. He said the accused was taking the stolen pick-up to Parachinar when arrested red-handed. Two more vehicles, he added, lifted by the accused and parked at the Oblan Afghan Refugee Camp were also recovered on his pointation.

The official also claimed that the accused had made fake identity cards and service cards to dodge the police and law enforcers while committing the crimes.