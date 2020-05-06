AIOU offers postgraduate diploma programmes

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered career-making postgraduate diploma programs including Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship and Human Resource Management.

According to Director Admissions, the interested people could enroll themselves in these programmes through online for semester Spring 2020 by June 5. Duration of each programme is one-year, comprising two semesters. BA/BSc.B.Com students are eligible to take the admission.

These programmes are conducted mainly through distance learning system and online mode of teaching.

Such programs are part of the University’s regular learning practices to enhance capacity-building of the students, enabling them to earn their livelihood and to take part in the country’s socio-economic development.

The proposed programs could lead to professional development of the aspiring students to achieve excels in the relevant fields.

These may also help them to organize and manage business venture in a competitive global marketplace that is constantly evolving.

The postgraduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship will help provide its basic understanding, concepts and practices.

It will also enable students to develop insight needed to discover and create entrepreneurial opportunities.

It will also equip the students with knowledge and skills to successfully start and manage their own businesses to take advantage of these opportunities.

The Postgraduate Diploma in Supply Chain Management has been developed to meet the needs of those professionals who want to establish and enhance insight into theoretical as well as practical knowledge of supply strategies, forecasting, transportation and inventory management.

The diploma in Human Resource Management (HRM) is meant to provide managerial skill in selection, training, assessment, and rewarding of employees, besides overseeing organizational leadership and culture and ensuring compliance with employment and labor laws.