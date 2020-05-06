35 outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown, 35 outlaws were arrested on Tuesday for involvement in different crimes and criminal activities in the jurisdiction of different police stations of Rawalpindi.

Sadiqabad Police arrested three proclaimed offenders including Ajmal Hussein, Taimur and Rustam Qadeer wanted to police since 2010.

Airport police arrested a drug dealer Umri and recovered 2.35Kg charas from his custody. While SHO City along with his team arrested Waqar and recovered 23 liquor bottles.

In crackdown on kite-sellers in the vicinity of different police stations, nine kite-sellers were arrested and police recovered 400 kites and kite-string.

In the jurisdiction of different police stations, 10 outlaws were also arrested and police also recovered illegal weapons and ammunition from their custody.

While, Pirwadhai police arrested Mudassar and registered case against him for making hoax call about a robbery which was not occurred, said police.

Pirwadhai police also arrested four culprits for providing shelter to proclaimed offenders in their home and accommodating gambling inside the house.

Potohar Division Police during the month of April 2020 rounded up 91 proclaimed offenders wanted to police since last many years under different heinous crimes.

The detainee proclaimed offenders were accomplice in different robberies and murder crime, police stations falling in jurisdiction of Potohar police division also recovered ammunition and liquors from them.