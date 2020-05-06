Psychological help

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, many people are suffering with psychiatric symptoms and anxiety, tension, irritability and ultimately depression. Many are now worried about losing their jobs and there is uncertainty looming about their future economical situation. It is unfortunate that we do not have enough qualified psychiatrists and psychotherapists. Moreover, many patients do not come to psychiatrists for consultation. Behind this is our society's general behaviour looks at psychiatric illness as tabboo. Our doctor are not trained properly to encounter these patients. Apart from patients suffering with Covid-19, other will also present with psychiatric symptoms. So, it would be difficult to handle them with right approach.

Due to this situation, globally the number of psychiatric patients has gone up. The data emerging is very alarming for which we should prepare too. Consultant psychiatrists and psychotherapists should come forward to help people by guiding them. Otherwise, the situation will get further worsen.

Dr Alfred Charles

Karachi