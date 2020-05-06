Afghan stalemate

Though 100 Taliban prisoners were released by the Afghan government on April 8, which saw the Taliban announcing that they would also release 20 government prisoners as a goodwill gesture, the Afghan government must make this process speedy.

Covid-19 is already wreaking havoc in Afghanistan with every passing day. US forces are already leaving as pledged in the deal, but what could actually break the stalemate is the trust between the different hostile Afghan parties and their respective initiatives: prisoner swap is a major one.

Muhammad Waqas Khan

Dera Ismail Khan