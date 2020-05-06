Covid-19 and us

Did we think that something like this could never hit us? Were we so sure that a pandemic like this, which by the way is a once-in-a-century occurrence, would not happen in our lifetimes?

Was this sort of a scenario only to be laughed at in futuristic science fiction movies or to be read about in historical accounts to be enjoyed in our most comfortable reading chairs? Think again. The Corona pandemic has just made certain that our worst nightmares and our most fantastic unbelievable imaginations are realized as a reality.

Let’s sift briefly through history for comparable events. If this can calm you down a bit, it is not the first and most certainly not the last pandemic that humankind had to endure. As humans evolved from being hunters/gatherers to agrarian societies, the resultant prosperity and populated communities caused pandemics to strike regularly. From the suspected typhoid fever that broke out in 430 BC in ancient Athens to the plague that ravaged the mighty Roman Empire and reportedly claimed Emperor Marcus Aurelius as one of its victims, pandemics have struck far and wide throughout history.

Yes, you may have noted above that pandemics do not discriminate. Your rank or social standing is irrelevant in the eyes of this devious invisible enemy. As we have seen so far in this present pandemic, from Prince Charles and PM Boris Johnson of the UK to first spouses, government ministers, parliamentarians, celebrities, sports personalities, movie stars, religious preachers and ordinary citizens, no one has been spared.

While we ominously keep track of the number of deaths in China, Europe, the US and closer at home, let us not forget the great plague of London which appears in history periodically and not just once. Its peak was in the year 1665 when it wiped out 20 percent of that city’s population at the time. The avian-borne flu resulted in fifty million deaths worldwide and is now known by the name of the Spanish-flu. We are yet again in the grip of a historical, lethal and merciless pandemic.

Humans have fought and defeated different pandemics in different ways. During the ‘Black death’ in Europe, officials in the Venetian controlled city of Ragusa kept newly arrived sailors in isolation until they could prove they were not sick. This forced isolation for forty days or a “quarantino” is the origin of the modern and much talked about ‘quarantine’ of today. Alternately, small-pox was eradicated after a vaccine developed by a British doctor in the late 18th century. Yet another outbreak, which we now call cholera, was controlled by sanitation procedures (modern-day SOPs?) first identified by yet another British doctor. While isolation, lockdowns and social distancing are being touted as the only safety measures against our present predicament, it is not the first time for this to happen. King Henry the VIII of England changed safe-houses and beds on a daily basis when the ‘sweating sickness’ overtook Britain in Tudor times. Even when he came to know that his favourite mistress Anne Boleyn was afflicted, he only sent his second best physician and did not see her himself! Certainly a model of pandemic behavior!

Many have pointed out the positives in this crisis. Environmentalists assert that the Earth is “resting”. Pollution levels have come down dramatically. Climate change was not being taken seriously, now the world has gone into ‘forced cleansing’. Wild animals have come out of hiding and are reclaiming space from the absentee humans. Birds are said to be chirping and singing more because of less noise pollution. Mountain ranges have become visible from many cities after decades, because of the clearer view.

Families are spending more time together. Working parents are getting to know more about their children and their houses. We are all more aware of healthy foods that can boost our immune systems. Exercising the mind and the body has never felt more important. Long forgotten books are being read. Amateur painters, writers, musicians and chefs are practicing long neglected passions.

However, the relatively well off amongst us should always keep the financially vulnerable of our society in mind. While a family with enough savings can ride out this storm, hunkered down at home and spending quality time together, the less endowed will need help and assistance merely to survive. The human spirit of sharing, empathy, care and consideration should prevail. Religion will be an anchor for most. Others will find solace in meditation and good deeds. The cost will be great but ultimately human endeavor, spirit, courage and ingenuity will prevail.

The world will come out of this crisis. Hopefully, sooner rather than later. What lessons will we learn from this? Will governments focus more on healthcare? Will the world wake up to the imminent existential danger of global warming? Will we accord due respect to the natural world and the animal kingdom? Are states going to be more welfare-oriented? As individuals are we going to take better care of our health and spend more time with our loved ones? Is the draconian, intrusive and hard-fisted government going to sustain beyond this crisis? Will the criminal justice system be modernized? Is the virtual workplace and governance going to stay?

So while we await that vaccine, that cure, that point in time when the virus will be gone, we look forward to a world where we can once again without any fear enjoy coffee at our favorite café, board a flight to our favorite destination, worship together with our fellow humans, waking up and going to our workplaces, our universities and schools, meet and greet one another. The simple pleasures of life that we all took so much for granted! Until then stay safe, stay home and stay healthy!

The writer is minister for law, parliamentary affairs and human rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

