Rangers’ powers extended till June 30

The Sindh home department, on the directives of the provincial government, has issued two notifications, with one of which extending the special powers for the paramilitary Rangers force in the province.

The notification issued for the extension of the powers of Rangers says that pursuant to the notification No. 9/1/95-R dated April 24, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad, whereby the federal government had extended the powers conferred upon the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997) for another period of ninety 90 days, with effet from April 2, 2020 to 30-06-2020, the Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division to discharge its functions under the said act as authorised by the Government of Sindh, for another period of ninety 90 days, from April 2, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Wheat hoarding

The notification pertaining to the transportation of wheat reads, “Whereas it has been reliably learnt through relevant sources that on the commencement of harvesting of wheat in Sindh, traders from various parts of the country have arrived in Sindh and are buying and transporting a huge quantity of wheat outside of the province with the purpose to hoard the stock and monopolise the markets in order to gain huge profit in the coming months and that the local stocks and unscrupulous market forces of the province are also buying and hoarding a huge quantity of wheat from the growers and hoarding the stocks with the intension to gain profit and monopolise the local markets.

“And whereas it is apprehended that such practice of transporting wheal outside of the Sindh province and hoarding of wheat by the local stockists is continued, the prices of wheat may take a sharp surge in the coming weeks and months in the local markets of the province, and resultantly, the price of the byproducts of wheat i.e. Atta, Maida may also increase for domestic and commercial consumers.”

The notification further says: “Now therefore, the Government of Sindh under Section 3 (1) read with Section 3(2)© of West Pakistan Foodstuff (Control) Act 1958 with Sindh Amendment Act 1974 considers it expedient that the storage, movement, transport, supply distribution and acquisition of wheat is to be properly regulated for the purpose of maintaining its supplies within the Province as well as its availability at a fair price and accordingly authorizes the following officers. Deputy Commissioner of respective District themselves or through their respective Assistant Commissioner so directed by them. District Food Controllers of the Food Department under the intimation and supervision of the concerned Deputy Commissioners of the Districts authorized to take action in accordance with law against the following Acts.

“Transportation of wheat outside of province, hoarding of wheat, temporary storage or movement of wheat for the purpose of hoarding or transporting it outside of Province, subject to such regulations, if any required, issued through a formal order by the Food Department, Government of Sindh.”

It adds that this order will come into force with immediate effect and remain enforced for a period of 45 days or till the targeted procurement of wheat by the Government of Sindh is achieved, whichever is earlier. The contravention of this order will be punishable under Section 6 of the said act.