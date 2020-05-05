PTI Shangla leader lauds CM Mahmood Khan’s decisions

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nawaz Mehmood Shangla has said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has led by example in the fight against coronavirus by waiving off the rent of his vast personal properties to help those affected by the lockdown and visiting all parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the situation and ensure development of all regions.

In a statement, he said the chief minister is pro-actively involved on a daily basis in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, increase the testing capacity for the virus by setting up new laboratories, providing personal protective equipment to healthcare staff and making available treatment facilities to patients.

“Due to his pro-poor policies, Mahmood Khan led the campaign to assist those who lost their livelihoods and at the same time enforce the lockdown,” he opined. He added that the decision to establish Forensic Science Agency in the province was far-sighted and showed the KP government’s commitment to deal with the problem on a long-term basis. He said the cabinet decision to pay compensation package of Rs7 million to the family of every healthcare staff who dies in the line of duty was commendable.

Nawaz Mehmood Shangla, who has been contesting assembly elections in his native Shangla on the PTI ticket, noted that the chief minister had not lost sight of other issues despite the KP government’s present focus on containing Covid-19 by recently taking decisions to set up the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Transmission and Grid Company and establishing Drug special courts.