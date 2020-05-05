HEC approves GCU campus phase-II

LAHORE :Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has approved the Phase-II of development of GC University, Kala Shah Kaku Campus at a total cost of Rs1.16 billion with an implementation period of 36 months.

The HEC DDWP (Department Development Working Party) approved the project in its meeting chaired by HEC Executive Director Dr Fateh M Marri. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi himself appeared before the DDWP and briefed the participants about the space constraints on the existing campus, and told them how Phase-II of the project was critical to the completion of new campus of GC University Lahore.

The HEC directed the university to expedite the completion of Phase- I. Further, it emphasised that all guidelines of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) should be adhered to.

Earlier, the HEC had provided funds of Rs997.608 million to GCU for Phase-I to establish one academic block for 1,200 students, boys’ hostel for 300 students, Admin Block, residence apartments for staff, and other allied facilities, including road infrastructure at the KSK Campus. These buildings are currently providing facilities of quarantine and field hospital during the coronavirus crisis at KSK. The Phase–I envisaged academic infrastructure at a total covered area of 197,750 sq ft with allied facilities, furniture & operational transport enabling shifting of the departments and start of new programmes at KSK campus.

The vice-chancellor informed the meeting that GCU was offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in 27 academic departments and four research institutes with current enrolment of 14,085 students. He said that infrastructure at new KSK campus having land of 370 acres was essential to their requirements as the old campus had started to become very congested.

He thanked the HEC and the members of DDWP for their support in the development of this historic educational institution. It is learnt that some members of DDWP sought justification over the provision of the residences and transport facility believing that KSK was equally accessible from Lahore and adjoining cities. They also emphasised on GCU to provide the impact of the project on socioeconomic development of the country. The representative of Pakistan Engineering Council proposed that the university should ensure three buildings codes.