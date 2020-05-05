Weekly SPI up 0.72 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator- (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on April 30, increased 0.72 percent for the combined consumption group, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group inched up to 126.84 points against 125.93 points registered in the previous week, the PBS data revealed. The weekly SPI, with base year 2015-16=100, covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 decreased 0.91 percent and went up from 131.32 points in last week to 132.18 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175, and above Rs44,175 per month increased 0.72 percent, 0.74 percent, 0.81 percent, and 0.68 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 11 items decreased, 13 decreased, while that of 27 remained constant.