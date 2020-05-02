Pakistan has stood by S Arabia through thick and thin: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Admiral Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki has said that Pakistan had stood by Saudi Arabia through thick and thin. The resolve of the people of Pakistan towards the unflinching support for the Saudi brethren had always helped in strengthening world of Islam. He was addressing a ceremony here at the Maktab-ud-Dawah on occasion of distribution of ration among the needy on Friday. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Noorul Haq Qadari was also present in the ceremony. The ambassador, who had always been forthwith in provision of support to the deserving, recalled that twenty thousand families are getting ration through the present scheme while institute of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for Charity had initiated distribution of ration worth more than Rs167 million in Punjab which was contained ration packs of ten kilo flour, five kilo sugar, five kilo rice, five liter ghee/oil, two kilo dry milk, half kilo tea and two kilo dates. The Ambassador assured that the assistance will be continued for the needy. Minister Noorul Haq Qadri thanked the Saudi government for its generous support to the needy in Pakistan and reminded that Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman had always supported Pakistan in difficult times and the whole nation is grateful to him for that.