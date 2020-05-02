126 streets quarantined in Peshawar, 19 de-sealedions

PESHAWAR: As many as 126 streets and localities were locked down in the provincial capital after Covid-19 cases were reported from those areas.

Over 5,400 people were arrested and 2,049 cases lodged against the violators of the lockdown in recent weeks. An official said 19 streets have been de-sealed so far. Any street or locality is sealed forthwith when a coronavirus positive case is reported from there. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Peshawar Zahoor Babar Afridi over 5,400 people have been arrested for violation of the lockdown since March 22. About 2,049 cases were registered against those violating the lockdown.

Apart from sealing the streets, heavy contingents of police are deployed in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Patrolling has also been increased to ensure the lockdown. The number of cases being reported daily from the city is alarming as social distancing principles are not being followed by a huge majority, particularly in villages and suburbs.

The government has asked the people to wear facemasks while going outside, but an overwhelming majority is violating the order. Peshawar is facing a critical situation compared with other parts of the province. Not only the number of positive cases is higher in Peshawar than other parts of the country, the case fatality ratio (CFR) in the city is the highest. The number of total positive cases was 2,627 in KP by the end of April. About 146 people have died from Covid-19 in the province so far while 654 patients have recovered. Of the total deaths, 86 were reported from Peshawar, making 58.9 percent of the provincial figures. The number of positive cases in the city has reached 931. The death ratio in Peshawar is alarmingly high with 9.2 percent of the total positive cases in the city losing their lives. The ratio is just over 2 percent in the country and 5.5 percent overall in KP.

Six deaths were reported in Peshawar on April 31. The number of deaths per day is increasing with the passage of time. A new situation has developed as families are demanding the government to hand them over the bodies of their loved ones who have died of the coronavirus, but the authorities want to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during funeral and burial.

A protest demonstration was held outside the Gulbahar Police Station recently when the relatives attempted to take the body of a 19-year old young man home after he died at the Khyber Teaching Hospital. The police and officials of district administration have been ensuring closure of all the markets and shops in urban, suburban and rural areas by 4pm. With the exemption of pharmacies, pushcarts and tandoors, no business is allowed after 4 pm in a bid to make the lockdown effective. Many people have protested against the closure of shops and other businesses at 4pm while some have even clashed with the police.

The cops had to fire shots in the air on some occasions to disperse the mob that was getting violent and had even tried to manhandle the administration officials and policemen on duty.