ABL donates Rs60 million

LAHORE: The Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has provided financial support to various NGOs and hospitals in the country by donating Rs60 million, which also includes contribution to the Prime Minister’s COVID Relief Fund 2020, a statement said on Friday.

The Allied Bank has proactively supported the government and society to address the impact of this pandemic through provision of immediate relief to deserving people, it added.

The bank conducted food distribution drives in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in collaboration with multiple NGOs, including Edhi Foundation, Akhuwat, Robin Hood Army, Orange Tree Foundation, Alamgir Welfare Trust, Deaf Reach and Progressive Education Network (PEN), etc.

Additionally, Allied Bank has also provided direct financial assistance to the country’s leading hospitals and medical centres, including Shaukat Khanum, Dow University, Indus Hospital and the Institute of Public Health, Punjab for arranging diagnostic kits, personal protective equipment (PPE), biomedical machines / research and allied healthcare facilities.