Covid-19: PIA’s services put under Essential Services Act

LAHORE: Consequent to the Covid-19 pandemic and a large number of Pakistani community/diaspora still stranded in foreign countries with expired visas and limited resources; in order to ensure uninterrupted and continual operation of rescue, evacuation and repatriation efforts, the services of PIA have been put under the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952, with immediate effect and for a period of six months by the government. It is hoped that through the implementation of this act, the departments and employees of the company will generate greater synergy in achieving the objective of complete repatriation of stranded Pakistanis across the globe and the company will contribute positively to this national service that is a gigantic task considering the number of expatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad. The government acknowledges the efforts put in by the brave men and women of the national flag carrier by putting their lives at risk in operating over 160 flights and evacuating over 27,000 Pakistanis and foreign nationals till date.