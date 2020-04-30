Coronavirus: CM Mahmood Khan wants legislators to educate masses on preventive measures

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the elected public representatives to play an effective role to educate general masses about the social-distancing and other preventive measures.

He was talking to a delegation of Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Mardan who called on him here and discussed with him matters related to prevailing coronavrus situation, said an official handout.

The delegation comprising Iftikhar Mashwani, Adul Salam Afridi, Malik Shakeel and Amir Farzand apprised the chief minister of the situation of lockdown and social distancing in Mardan and issues faced by the vulnerable segments of the society due to lockdown measures.

The chief minister urged the public representatives to have close coordination with the local administration in the prevailing coronavirus situation to get the government’s instructions and guidelines for social distancing implemented in an effective manner.Talking to the MPAs, Mahmood Khan said besides the government and local administrations, all segments of society including the elected representatives should play their role to deal with the prevailing situation in an effective manner.

The chief minister said the government fully realized the difficulties faced by the public especially the daily wagers due to the partial lockdown.

He added that keeping in view the difficulties of the daily wagers, the government opened up the construction industries and its allied businesses conditionally so that the daily wagers could earn a livelihood.

Mahmodd Khan stated that the provincial government was utilizing all the available resources to give maximum relief to the vulnerable segments of the society.