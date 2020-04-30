Duel till death

Over 14,000 people are infected with Covid-19 in the country. The number continues to rise by the day, even the hour, proving true predictions that the last weeks of April and those till the middle of May would see a surge in the epidemic in the country.

In hospitals, doctors continue to make pleas for a lockdown to be tightened so they can treat the growing number of patients with the limited resources available to Pakistan’s dilapidated healthcare system. No one has heard their cries. The prime minister judged that a softening of the lockdown including the opening of some businesses, mosques and retail outlets was essential to avoid economic meltdown. This is partially true. But as the Sindh government has continuously pointed out, a recovery can be made from economic disaster, efforts stepped up to provide food to people in need but a life lost can never be brought back.

Some of those who have died were the principal wage earners for their families. In a twist of science which world experts are as yet unable to decipher, the infection takes the life of far more men who are infected than women. The ratio stands globally at 62 percent men to 28 percent women. No one knows why, though theories abound.

Other theories also do the rounds. Astonishingly, the US president has, apparently in all seriousness, suggested injecting disinfectant into the body. We hope not too many Americans will follow this presidential advice. If so, the death toll in that country, which already stands at the alarming figure of over 55,000 could rise still further. There are other disputes between medical experts, scientists and those conducting research to come up with a vaccine to curb a disease that has demolished the world. Such differences of opinion between experts are only to be expected in such a time. Many doctors on the front lines of the battle say they have never seen a situation quite as horrific as what they are seeing now.

Where more questions can be asked concern the lack of political unity in our own country, and indeed across the world. Despite repeated pleas, the provincial and the federal governments have essentially refused to join forces. Petty political battles are being fought over how the PM’s young tiger force can be more effective than the ration distributing armies of other parties. There have been claims, denied by PPP leaders, that ration bags with pictures of their leaders are being distributed. The party says these social media images are photoshopped. It is difficult to determine the truth, but we can only hope our political leadership will understand the need to put aside political gimmicks and work together in this time of crisis. If they cannot manage this for the sake of the people they claim to serve, they have no right to be elected to office.

There are other aspects of this global pandemic which should be looked at. The countries which imposed early and tough lockdowns have succeeded best in controlling the virus. China is of course one example. Life is beginning to return to normal in Wuhan. There are other examples that, perhaps for ideological reasons, the world’s mainstream choose not to detail. Vietnam, a socialist republic, is the only country in Southeast Asia to register a death rate of zero for Covid-19. The country suffered 270 infections, mainly in the early days of the pandemic as tourists flew in from. As soon as this was noted, the no-visa policy offered to many nations was immediately stopped and lockdowns imposed. Vietnam also has 2.6 hospital beds for every 1,000 persons, as compared to 0.6 in Pakistan. Undoubtedly, this and a healthcare system that received far greater funding and support than ours helped prevent deaths as did the early action.

Countries like Taiwan which also acted early and firmly have also been able to prevent chaos. The country is generously exporting the story of its success to the world, even though it is not a member of the WHO. The Japanese island of Hokkaido also succeeded with an early lockdown imposed by its governor. The lockdown worked entirely on request to people and traders since rules imposed by the US at the end of WW2 ruled out any forcible closures or forcible restrictions. Hokkaido’s people cooperated entirely. There was no massive outbreak, and the island hopes to be as successful if a second wave does impact it. This is in sharp contrast to Pakistan’s non-committal policy of ‘soft’ lockdowns, disharmony among provinces and as would be expected, a complete lack of compliance among people. In most cities, fewer and fewer are wearing masks and fewer and fewer are staying indoors. The 20-point agenda worked out between the government and the ulema has fallen apart. According to a survey by this publication conducted in 15 towns and 194 union councils of Punjab and Islamabad, at least 85 percent of mosques are not following the agreement set down under the 20-point plan agreed by senior clerics with President Alvi.

At Taraweeh prayers at most mosques, compliance is barely five percent. Taraweeh prayers spill over onto roadsides, most often mosque-goers do not wear masks and social distancing requirements are bring ignored entirely. We wait to see if the government will act.

In such a situation, the government should recognize how their people will behave and adopt measures in conformity with this. The non-compliance had been predicted by most. We will see its impact in the days to come, as doctors have already warned.

So what are we to do? There are no easy answers and the infighting between various groups – the doctors and the government; provincial and federal governments; ministers and the media – does not help. But some steps like sensitively putting down some images from hospitals before the public may help them realize that the coronavirus everyone talks about is not just a myth. Of course, there should be no violation of privacy and none of the media intrusion we have seen so often. This would be unacceptable. Privacy too needs to be maintained. But we have seen very few scenes from our hospitals, where doctors on the ground say they are swamped and are already beginning to treat patients on gurneys or sometimes on any flat surface they can find.

A worsening of the situation is unimaginable in its horrors. The fact that patients wait till the very worst stages of the disease to go to hospitals because of fear and an uncertainty that they will be treated with compassion adds to the nightmare scenario. We need to bring together all political parties, all welfare groups and all other stakeholders including doctors to try and create a common front. The infighting we are regularly seeing, the harsh remarks from government spokespersons who should be attempting to create harmony rather than dissent will simply create an even more dangerous situation, one that can only contribute to still more people dying and suffering terrible misery as they enter the final stages of a disease which is still not well understood.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.

