Police nab king of Pindi boy one wheeling during crackdown

RAWALPINDI: In crackdown against one wheelers, Rawalpindi Police arrested king rider of one wheeling from Rawalpindi Haider Ali.

“Pindi Boys King Rider' Haider Ali was reportedly become fame following one wheeling videos on social media and police making crackdown arrested him here on Monday from the limits of Sadiqabad Police station. It has also been learnt that hundreds of videos of one wheeling of Haider Ali are available on social media and youth use to follow him seeing his videos of one wheeling.

Haider Ali was held responsible in astraying the youth for projecting stunts of one wheeling, said police. Couple of days back, a one wheeling video of king rider Haider Ali was get viral on social media.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that case has been filed against one wheeling fame Haider Ali, adding that no one will be allowed to play with law and lives of people. The arrest of Haider Ali was major challenge for Rawalpindi Police as he was never taken into custody for last six years.

Meanwhile, a money changer on Sadar Road was robbed of Rs7.4 million. Four culprits came on two bikes and robbed the money changer with Rs7.4 million.