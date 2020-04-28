Exports to Middle East rise by 36pc: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said Pakistan’s exports to the Middle East had increased by 36 percent from July 2019 to April 21, 2020 despite challenging times.

“Owing to the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), even in these challenging times, Pakistan’s exports to the Middle East region from July 2019 to 21st April 2020 have increased by 36% compared to the same period last year,” Razak said in a tweet. He said rice exports had increased by 59 percent from $264 million to $420 million, meat from $127 million to $200 million, and fruits and vegetables from $70 million to $140 million.