Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi held the ‘Dastar Bandi’ of Makhdoom Syed Iltija Hussain Naqvi as a successor of Safeer-e-Aza Makhdoom Al-Malik Bawa Syed Nazakat Hussain Shah Naqvi Al-Bhakri and his confirmation as the Chief Organiser Tehreek Tahaffuz Wila and Aza, Hurmat-e-Sadaat Pakistan, was here in a simple, says a press release.

The senior members of the high command of the Tanzeem, Ulema-e-Karaam, Zakireen-e-Azzam, organisers of Majalis and different Dargahs, Sajjada Nasheens of Mazarat, Matmi Salars, and caretakers of Imambargahs while extending congratulations to Makhdoom Iltija Hussain Naqvi assured him of their full cooperation.

Makhdoom Iltija Hussain Naqvi addressing the gathering after the ‘Dastar Bandi’, reiterated his resolve not to hesitate in offering even his life for the protection of their belief and honour of the motherland. He said that by following in the footsteps of this elderly brother late Makhdoom Syed Nazakat Hussain Shah Naqvi, he will not only be bound to follow each and every line of action given only by Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi but will carry out practical efforts with sincerity of purpose to further the pious principles of Wila-e-Ali (A.S.), Aza-e-Hussain (A.S.), Hurmat-e-Sadaat, Ehteram-e-Marjaiyyat and Markaziyyat.

Meanwhile, the Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Bazm-e-Waizeen and Zakireen’s representative organisation Tehreek Tahaffuz Wila and Aza, Hurmat-e-Sadaat Pakistan, Allama Agha Syed Ali Hussain Najfi Al-Qummi extended greetings to Makhdoom Syed Iltija Hussain Naqvi on his appointment as chief organiser of the organisation and announced to reorganise the organisation throughout the country.

Thanking the Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya for confirming the appointment of Makhdoom Syed Iltija Hussain Naqvi as chief organiser of his organisation and ‘Dastar Bandi’, he expressed his resolve to continue supporting the every line of action to be given by Agha Moosavi.