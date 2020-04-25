Ration distributed

LAHORE :Humphrey Fellow Ramesh Jaipal and director Hare Rama Foundation Pakistan set an example of interfaith harmony by distributing ration among 2,500 humble families of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian community.

Ramesh Jaipal reached 2,500 families and distributed food items among the deserving people affected by Covid-19 lockdown.

The volunteers of the organisation reached the cities, including Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Liaqatpur, Sadiqabad, Cholistan, Narowal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Ahmedpur East, Rawalpindi of Punjab Province, Karachi and Deharki, District Ghotki of Sindh Province, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Durgai and Kohat city of KP. Ramesh Jaipal lauded the volunteers and said, “I am very grateful to all my volunteers for their support, especially national hero and cricketer Danish Kaneria.