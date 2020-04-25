Police officers ordered to improve performance

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has directed the DPOs of Attock, Jhelum, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur to further improve their performance.

He also issued directions to all RPOs and DPOs through video link meeting held at Central Police Office on Friday. During the meeting, RPOs and DPOs briefed the IG about crime graph and police actions in their respective districts.

The IG directed that all officers should ensure their presence to public at any cost abiding by the office hours and the officers who delayed relocation of complaints of the public would not only be answerable but also face departmental inquiry and departmental action.

IG warned that in failure in arresting dangerous proclaimed offenders, the circle officers and SHOs should not be given field postings, whereas, departmental action should be taken against those officers involved in flawed investigation. He directed that speedy crackdown should be undertaken on dacoity, murder, ransom and other heinous crimes.

He said that for controlling crimes and security of sensitive religious worship places, special patrolling squads of police should be formed under smart patrolling plan, whereas, efficiency of Dolphin Squad and PERU teams should be further improved. He said that in cases of child and woman abuses, DPOs should themselves reach the spot and also supervise the investigation of the cases of dacoity, murder, ransom and other heinous crimes so that criminals may be put behind bars. He said that in order to stop motorcycle thefts in Rawalpindi, decoy operation under special strategies should be continued. He said that in the wake of increase in crime rate in the last ten days of Ramazan, a comprehensive strategy and planning, actions should be taken and crackdown on anti-social elements should be speeded up and intelligence-based operations should be conducted. He said the RPOs and DPOs should themselves pay field visits in Ramazan for inspection of security arrangements of A category mosques, imambarghas, worship places of minorities and other sensitive places.

He said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be speeded up in the sensitive areas. Likewise, stern legal actions should also taken on firing into the air, display of weapons, violation of loudspeaker use and drugs peddling.

He emphasised that checking of the citizens at the entry and exit points of province and cities should be tightened. The IG acknowledged the performance of districts of Kasur, Narowal, Mandi Bahaudin, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Nankana.

Security plan: Lahore police issued comprehensive security plan for the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places in the City for the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik to ensure safety of the citizens in wake of spread of coronavirus. While giving details, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said 3,000 police officers and officials, including 6 SPs, 34 DSPs, 84 inspectors and 217 upper subordinates, will perform security duty during the month of Ramazan. He said “This year t he responsibilities of Lahore police has further increased so as to protect the citizens from coronavirus who visit Masajid, imambargahs and other religious places for performance of prayers.