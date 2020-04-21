Rs22.75b distributed under Ehsaas programme: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Corona Emergency Department at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal on Monday.

According to a handout, he stated that medical facilities for heart patients were not available in the DHQ hospital and announced setting up a cardiac centre in it. He mentioned that a children’s hospital would also be set up in the district and work would start in the next financial year.

He said that 705 out of 4,111 coronavirus patients had recovered in Punjab, adding that the health department had also been given Rs 14 billion to deal with the pandemic. He said that Rs 620 million was also given to set up divisional level labs. He said the Punjab government could conduct 3,200 coronavirus tests daily which would be enhanced to 5,000 and then 10,000 every day.

Usman Buzdar stated that more than 830,000 gunny bags had been issued for wheat procurement and Rs 22.75 billion were distributed under the financial aid programme of the government.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, various facilities were being arranged for the construction sector in Punjab, he added. He said that the Stamp Act was being amended and the Punjab cabinet would approve it. Similarly, the Anti-Hoarding Ordinance 2020 would also be approved by the cabinet, he added.

He said that journalist colonies would be established at every divisional level and instruction had also been issued in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that funds had been issued for procurement of PPEs and other necessary material for doctors and paramedics and PPEs were also provided to the DHQ Hospital Sahiwal. The CM also inspected the coronavirus control room in the DC office besides chairing a meeting at the circuit house to review different arrangements.