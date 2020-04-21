PPP’s priority is to save lives from COVID-19: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that at the moment the priority is to save lives from COVID-19.

Bilawal Bhutto presided over a party meeting at Zardari House Islamabad, attended by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar whereas Senator Sherry Rehman attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting discussed in detail the situation amid COVID-19 and also discussed the upcoming session of the Parliament. Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari briefed Bilawal Bhutto about the relief activities by the party. PPP chairman said that it is the responsibility of the party to help the people in this hour of need. He said that while helping those in need, their self-respect should not be compromised.