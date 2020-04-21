PAL online Iqbal seminar today

Islamabad: Pakistan Acad­e­my of Letters (PAL) is organising an online national Iqbal seminar today (Tuesday), at 11 a.m., says a press release.

Professor Fateh Mohammad will preside over the seminar and Muneeb Iqbal will be the chief guest. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman of PAL will present the introductory note. Scholars of Iqbal from all over the century will present articles on different topics to highlight the thoughts and philosopher of our national poet.

Scholars from Islamabad including Dr. Ayub Saber ‘Iqbal and Islamic Renaissance,’ Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran ‘Iqbal’s following: Modern Perspective,’ Hafeez Khan ‘Iqbal and Identity Crisis,’ Dr. Rashid Hameed ‘Iqbal’s Naatia Ahang’ will read articles. Scholars from Punjab are Dr. Anwar Ahmed ‘Contemporary understanding of Iqbal’s contemplation,’ Dr. Saadat Saeed ‘Iqbal and concept of Freedom,’ Dr. Basira Anbarin ‘Iqbal’s Wisdom’: Some glimpses’, Dr. Amjad Tufail ‘Thoughts of Iqbal and Colonialism of 21st Century’ will read articles.