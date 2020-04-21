Diplomatic Enclave, police offices disinfected

Islamabad: Islamabad Police on Monday managed spray of chlorine solution in diplomatic enclave and police offices situated there.

The outer premises of offices and houses in Diplomatic Enclave and buildings of police offices were disinfected with chlorine water spray. Chlorine water spray will be helpful in elimination of germs causing corona along with other diseases.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, precautionary steps are being taken in order to save police force, foreign diplomats, their families and staff from coronavirus.Under comprehensive strategies not only precautionary measures are being strictly ensured but also outer premises of all buildings in Diplomatic Enclave have been disinfected with chlorine water spray so that disease causing dangerous germs might be eliminated, said SP (Security) DPD Zeehan Haider.