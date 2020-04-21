PMA chief Dr Sharif Hashmani, panel meets with Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: A panel of doctors from PMA had a meeting with CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah. The panel included the President of Pakistan Medical Association, renowned eye surgeon and head of Hashmanis Group of Hospitals, Dr Sharif Hashmani, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Qazi Wasif and Dr Ghafoor Shoro.

The agenda of the meeting was the problems of health and safety in the current situation of COVID-19. It also discussed the safety measures to be made more fool proof in coming days.

Dr. Sharif Hashmani advised for better management of the hospitals during the current lock down which could aid in the better treatment of the patients with serious and fatal illnesses like heart problems and others.

The CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah thanked the panel and requested for the further assistance.Dr Sharif Hashmani appreciated the steps taken by CM Sindh. He also applauded his day and night services in the current regard. He further made sure to assist the CM when needed.****