Seeking Pak expats’ help inappropriate: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Wednesday said that the Pakistani expatriates are already facing difficulties due to COVID-19 and asking them to donate in the prime minister's coronavirus fund is totally inappropriate and injustice to them. “Asking for donation from Pakistanis living abroad is shameful. Pakistan should have instructed its embassies to help Pakistanis abroad but instead they have been asked to donate,” said the PPP Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Khan in a statement on Wednesday She accused Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers of making joke of a serious situation. “Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan addresses three press conferences a day in three outfits. Her talking about poor is nothing but crocodile tears,” she said. Palwasha said that PTI ministers are inciting population against lockdown and playing with the lives of people. “The PTI second grade leader Haleem Adil Shaikh is using a tweet of Faisal Edhi against Sindh government, whereas the said tweet was about Punjab, not about Sindh,” she said. Palwasha said the PTI government is hiding the number of COVID-19 patients like it did in the PTI funding case.