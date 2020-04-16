Eight die in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least eight persons were killed and two others injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

A woman and her three children died when the roof of a house collapsed in Matani area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said that a woman and her two daughters Khadija, 8, Bushra, 6, and her son Musa, 4, died when the roof of their house caved in due to rain.

The rescue teams arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies. The house was in a dilapidated condition.

Three members of a family were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Kodigram tehsil in Lower Dir.

Police said the roof of the house of one Anwar Ali caved in due to heavy rain. As a result, Anwar Ali, his wife and a two-year-old daughter were killed.

One Mir Aziz fell into a ditch while crossing a hilly area in Onawich village in Upper Chitral after snowfall.

Also, the landslide destroyed two houses in Chomorkhon village in Lower Chitral.

The roads to different valleys have also been blocked due to landslide after heavy rain.

In Bajaur, two persons were injured and standing crops destroyed as the recent torrential rains coupled with windstorm played havoc in different areas of the district.

Rescue 1122 official Amjad Khan told media on Wednesday that the house of one Fazal Hakim, a resident of Haji Lawang Killay in Waheed Khan area in Khar tehsil, collapsed due to heavy rains, burying a woman and two cattlehead under the debris alive.

He said that the rescue and medical teams rushed to the spot and rescued the woman and cattle from the rubble.

The injured woman, he added, was provided first aid by the Rescue 1122 medical team on the spot and was later shifted to hospital.

Fazal Hakim said that his mud-thatched house caved in as the recent rains had weakened it.

Meanwhile, a 12-year old boy, Riyan, sustained injuries in wall collapse in Shahnaray area.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and rescued the injured boy from the debris. He was provided first aid and then taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Reports said that the recent torrential rains had collapsed a number of mud-houses in Nawagai, Nawan Killay, Shahnaray, Inayat Killay, Umaray and destroyed standing wheat crops and vegetables.

They said that the rains and windstorm had inflicted heavy losses on the owners of houses and farmers.

The affectees have appealed to the district administration to compensate them for the losses.