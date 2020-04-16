Nawaz Sukhera posted as secretary cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera has been posted as secretary cabinet. He has also been given the additional charge of secretary, ministry of commerce.

Sukhera, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service of 1985 batch of CSS, has earlier served on many key assignments as federal secretary for the last six years at Ministry of Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Privatisation, & Board of Investment. He earlier served in the Punjab province and remained posted as principal secretary to governor, secretary (implementation & coordination, deputy commissioner Faisalabad and Sheikhupura districts. He is an Aitchisonian, who did his graduate degrees at Harvard University and Williams College, and his bachelors degree from London School of Economics. He is the longest serving and senior most secretary in the federal government.