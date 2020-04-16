close
Thu Apr 16, 2020
BR
Bureau report
April 16, 2020

Men held

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a man for sharing private pictures of a woman to her family. The accused Sana ul Haq, hailing from Chitral, was arrested after a case was registered against him at Police Station FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Center, Peshawar. The accused has allegedly shared sexually explicit pictures of the complainant through WhatsApp.

