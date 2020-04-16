ANP questions KP govt over anti-corona arrangements

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide details of its arrangements for handling of coronavirus.

ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that general public was in a state of confusion about the government response to the outbreak and arrangements for protecting the public. He said it was the government responsibility to assure the public that the government had proper strategy for containing the coronavirus and steps taken for the care of the infected people. He said that the general public and business community were in a state of confusion in the wake of the outbreak. Babak asked the provincial government to provide details about the federal government assistance to the province. The chief minister should make public the details about the province’s share in the assistance received from foreign countries, he said, adding that the provincial government should also inform public about what kind of assistance had been pledged by the prime minister during his recent visit to the province. The ANP leader also asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to reveal the report about the assistance received from the outside world. He said the provincial government should take the assembly into confidence over its strategy through video link.