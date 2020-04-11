Tareen hard time companion of Imran: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Deputy Information Secretary Amir Mughal Friday called on the opposition not try to target Prime Minister Imran Khan and hide their sins in the wake of Jahangir Khan Tareen matter.

In a statement issued here, he said Jahangir Tareen was a hard-time companion of Imran Khan and was Pakistan's biggest taxpayer while the Pakistani people know how the Sharif brothers and the Zardari family had patronised the flour, sugar and the ghee mafia in their period of government.