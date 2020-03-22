CM approves 1,299 doctors appointment on emergency basis

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved appointment of 1299 Medical Officers (MOs) in the Health Department on emergency basis to deal with the coronavirus patients.

According to an official handout, he signed a summary moved by the Health Department to this effect. The newly appointed MOs will resume duties next week and be posted in different health service delivery outlets across the province. The chief minister vowed to strengthen the health service delivery system on war footings to enable it successfully deal with the emerging situation of COVID-19 stating that all the resources will be utilized. Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was serious in efforts to effectively deal with situation.

He urged the general public to realize the gravity of the situation and behave in a responsible manner so that the government's efforts yield fruitful results and a possible outbreak of the coronavirus could be avoided.