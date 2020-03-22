People urged to follow hygiene practices

MARDAN: District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said on Saturday that the policemen have been deployed at the quarantine facility in Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) while Manga Union Council has already been locked down.

He was speaking at a meeting, attended by social workers and members of Youth Parliament, Talba Mahaz, Sawaldher Amn Jirga, Mardan Amn Jirga and Lundkhwar Amn Jirga.

“We have also ensured safety measures for police personnel in the district.

Besides facemasks, thermal guns and other equipment, attention has been focussed on the cleanliness of the lockups.

Also, we are avoiding arrests in cases of petty nature,” the DPO said.

The DPO added that due to cases in Mardan, it was more important for the locals than other districts to observe precautionary measures and asked the participants to convince others from the public to observe hygiene practices and care.

“The only way to prevent the virus spread is to observe precautions otherwise it may cause a disaster,” he said.

He also appealed to the masses to observe hygiene practices such as hand washing and maintain cleanliness of one’s surroundings.

The DOP appealed to the religious scholars to raise awareness among people to adopt precautionary measures as they have a following in society.

He said people must stay indoors and use facemasks and exercise other precautions in the prevailing situation.

The participants of the meeting assured to cooperate with the police in security and other measures to help save lives from coronavirus.