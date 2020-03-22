Fight against COVID-19: Ministry of Health gets video conferencing system

Islamabad: The Ministry of National Health Services received a video conference system worth about US $300,000 here on Saturday to facilitate the fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The system has already connected the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization Country Office, and the National Institute of Health. Six additional locations including all the emergency control centers for COVID-19 across Pakistan will also be connected.

Donated by Huawei Pakistan, the technological structure of the system is a multi-scenario intelligent collaboration solution based on 4K video technologies; the system can be applied in several situations such as epidemic prevention and control command, remote consultation and remote monitoring.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza thanked Huawei for its support to Pakistan's efforts in restricting the spread of the disease, and hoped that the company would cooperate with the Ministry of Health on telemedicine also in the future. Huawei Pakistan’s CEO Meng Qiang expressed the company’s willingness to support Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19. “Our operations in Pakistan are continuing as usual due to strict precautionary measures that the company has taken. Huawei will try its best to work with its clients in Pakistan to guarantee the network operation in this critical time,” he said.