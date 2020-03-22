Comprehensive arrangements in Pindi

Rawalpindi : Minister for Literacy and Informal Education, Punjab Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to prevent Corona in Rawalpindi District and a plan has been made keeping in view the ground facts. He said health authorities are fully functional and all available resources will be used to deal with any potential situation and the public should adopt maximum precautions in the current situation. Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner's office to review the arrangements for dealing with the Corona virus. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Omar, Health and Police officials attended the meeting. Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez said that quarantine centers are fully functional for 1,200 people in Rawalpindi and quarantine centers will be operational soon for another 1800 people. He said that the best way to protect Corona is to be cautious and to take maximum precautions in the current situation when Rawalpindi is safe from Corona. He said that unnecessary visit of public places should be avoided and the precautions announced by the Punjab and federal government should be implemented.