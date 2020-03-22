MCI fully geared up to cope with COVID 19: mayor

Islamabad : The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has established an emergency helpline 1122 in the wake of deadly COVID 19 with a view to enabling people to register complaints/information about this deadly disease.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz disclosed this while talking to DNA on Saturday.

The Mayor further told various formations of MCI have already been given necessary directions and guidelines in the regard.

He said focal persons have been nominated who shall be responsible for a daily chart of coordination and liaison with regards to COVID 19, specifying details of events.

He said Director General Health Services Dr. Hassan Urooj shall head the emergency arrangement and is authorized the pass orders for any assistance and facilitation until COVID 19 related emergency is intact, the Mayor added.

“The entire emergency staff shall not be allowed for any leave, unless otherwise under extras ordinary circumstances. The inter-directorate coordination shall also be maintained for all possible support to citizens”.

Sheikh Anser Aziz further said UAN numbers such as 1122, 16 and 1334 shall be responded proactively and any emergency pertaining COVID 19 shall be responded proactively and shall be cautiously dealt assigning top priority.

While talking about the safety of the employees of the Mayor told that they would be given equal priority if found affected with COVID 19, being the valuable asset of the corporation.

He said the MCI had made elaborate arrangements for creating awareness among the people about this deadly virus adding no stone would be left unturned in this regard. He said the MCI staff would go to every nook and cranny as part of awareness drive.

The Mayor also appealed to the people to cooperate with MCI and follow all precautionary measures. He said we are passing through an extra-ordinary situation that requires extra-ordinary steps. Sheikh Anser hoped with our collective efforts we will soon overcome this issue.