Six coronavirus cases in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 positive patients in Punjab has reached 6 as the lab has confirmed five more people positive. These five people testing positive are from a group of travelers in Dera Ghazi Khan, who recently came back from Iran.

Speaking at a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations, the minister said that from among the first badge of 42 people coming from Iran, five have been confirmed as positive. Currently, she said 736 people in Dera Ghazi Khan have been put under isolation and are being monitored for coronavirus and all facilities have been provided to them.

Dr Yasmin, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Sumera Malik were also present at the press conference.

Dr Yasmin said that to ensure best possible services, medical emergency was imposed in Punjab last week. After a meeting of the National Security Council, a ban has been imposed on all public gatherings, religious congregations whereas education institutions have been closed down. She said: “In the current situation, people must restrict unnecessary movement. The Auqaf Department has closed down all shrines. We are requesting people to restrict themselves to homes and stop unnecessary movement. We have taken these steps under difficult circumstances. We have not locked any businesses and markets yet and are trying that life may continue as much normal as possible. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked religious leaders and scholars to create awareness among people through mosques. The COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus and 80 per cent of the patients recover automatically. Only 1 to 2 per cent of the patients may require ventilators. People must take precautionary measure and those suffering from flu or having respiratory complications must wear masks.”

She elaborated: “The updates are being shared with all and the stakeholders must play their role in controlling the epidemic. There is no justification whatsoever for a strike of doctors in such circumstances. I myself visited the Services and Mayo Hospitals last night. All necessary equipment have been provided to the staff in Tertiary Care, DHQ and THQ hospitals. China has made great progress in containing the virus and I pay tribute to Chinese doctors losing their lives in the line of duty.”

The health minister said a patient coming from Mandi Bahauddin was already in a serious condition and was in coma. His necessary tests have been taken and the lab will confirm his exact status. The patient had travelled to Muscat from Iran and then came to Pakistan. Hence he was kept in the isolation ward.

She said: “The suspect and confirmed patients are kept in separate wards in government hospitals. The Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh, PKLI in Lahore, Institute of Urology in Rawalpindi and Civil Hospital in Bahawalpur have been dedicated for coronaviris patients. As per the prime minister’s directions, all provinces are working in close collaboration. As Punjab is the largest province, we have the largest number of travelers coming and therefore a large number of tests are being done in Punjab. The prime minister on Monday had a video link with the provinces and important suggestions came from the Sindh chief minister. Most number of cases in Dera Ghazi Khan have been reported because a group of 736 travelers had stayed together in Taftan. The family of the patient reported positive in the Mayo Hospital is also placed under isolation. The patients reporting positive must voluntarily put themselves under isolation.”

“We currently have 1250 ventilators available in Punjab and the procurement process of another 1000 ventilators have been started. Another two groups of travelers are being under surveillance in Multan and in Bahawalpur. We have developed another quarantine facilities at Kala Shah Kaku and in Rawalpindi. The government has banned meetings of prisoners in jails with visitors. The Police Lines Hospital in Qila Gujar Singh is being equipped with quarantine facility. Similarly one facility apiece at the division level is also being dedicated for quarantine.”