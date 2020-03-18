Social media-famed cleric kidnapped, tortured

LAHORE: Islamic scholar known for hard-hitting criticism on rulers, Allama Nasir Madani, has alleged that unidentified culprits abducted him, tortured and forced him to sign blank papers, besides videotaping him naked to blackmail him for his alleged criticism of the government officials for their delayed and insufficient response to prevent coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The cleric who enjoys a large following on social media, was addressing a press conference Tuesday at the Lahore Press Club along with his lawyer Abdul Majid. He alleged that unknown culprits abducted him at gunpoint after requesting on WhatsApp from foreign phone number to lead prayers in Kharian area some days ago. They stripped him, tortured with iron pipes and batons, videotaped and forced to sign blank papers, and let him free after threatening to keep quiet on government or face blackmail.

He said the abductors also snatched his mobile phones and YouTube channel password. They also threatened him against going to media or police over the abduction. He said he had been receiving threats by unknown callers few days ago over his video message criticising the huge increase in Haj expenditures, and he had lodged a complaint with the police and requested for providing security which he was still awaiting. He warned that he and his family was under serious threats to their lives and well-being, and should be immediately provided security. He showed the torture marks on his back, arms and face to the media. He said he would go to IGP Punjab for personally lodging complaint on the matter and requesting security.