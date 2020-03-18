Justice Qasim to take oath as LHC CJ tomorrow

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will take oath as chief justice of the Lahore High Court at the Governor's House on March 19 (Thursday). Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar will administer oath to Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. Chief Justice-designate Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was elevated as high court judge on February 2010 and he would retire on July 5, 2021.