PHF puts off all hockey activities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has postponed all national and district level activities till May 2020, in the light of directives issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government regarding preventive measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

“A training plan has been sent to the players so that they could continue individual training at home. The plan includes details about physical training, hockey skills and diet, which has been communicated through Whatsapp and email. The team management including coaches, assistant coaches and physical trainers would be responsible to implement the training plan by keeping in touch with the players regularly. The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the players, officials and staff,” a PHF official said.

The staff working at the PHF offices has been urged to take precautionary measures and follow standard recommendations to prevent infection spread including regular handwashing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

In the meantime, the PHF officials have advised all to adhere to the precautionary measures.