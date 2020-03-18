Students to take classes online: HEC

Islamabad : Educational institutions may have closed for three weeks, but no compromise is being made on studies, Higher Education Commission Chairperson Tariq Banuri said.

On orders of the federal government, schools, colleges and universities across Pakistan have been closed as a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

This, however, doesn’t mean that a halt will be put on classes, said Banuri.

“During these three weeks, teachers will give lectures online,” he said. According to the HEC, an online learning management system will be introduced in more than 70 classes and a team of experts will also be formed.

“Institutions that don’t have these systems will get them installed within two weeks. Data of all online classes will be compiled. A list of courses will be prepared and it will be aired on television. Teachers will also be provided online evaluation systems.