Watchman from South Waziristan found dead in Karachi firm

The Manghopir police on Tuesday found a watchman’s body at a private company located near the New Nazimabad neighbourhood. The initial investigation suggests that the man himself may have taken his life.

Police took the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Noor Alam Mehsud. Officials said the man hailed from South Waziristan and had been working as a watchman for the private company, adding that the Mehsud was father of five. According to the initial investigation, the man had borrowed money from some people and was unable to pay it back, so he was depressed over it and shot himself dead with his own pistol.

Two wounded

Forty-year-old Ajmair Naseeb was injured in Mianwali Colony. The Peerabad police said the victim was taken to the ASH. They said that one of the two men on a motorbike had shot him over resisting a mugging attempt. Separately, 25-year-old Kashan Ismail was wounded in the Buffer Zone area. The Taimuria police said the man was shot over resisting a mugging bid. He was taken to the ASH.