PTI govt accused of removing road project from ADP

CHITRAL: A former provincial minister Saleem Khan on Monday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for removing a road project from the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Speaking at a press conference here, he accused the PTI government of removing the Bamburet-Garam Chashma-Booni road from the ADP. PPP office-bearers Alamzeb Advocate, Mohammad Hakeem Advocate, Qazi Sajjad Advocate, Qazi Faisal and others were also present. Saleem Khan, who is Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lower Chitral chapter head, said the people hoped that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed both hailing from the Malakand division would help improve the road infrastructure in Chitral, but they had greatly disappointed them. He said that the condition of the roads was poor in the Chitral town, but the government was least bothered to release funds for it.

he PPP leader said that the Reshun powerhouse was damaged by the floods five years back, but it could not be repaired so far.