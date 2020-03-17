Labour’s Osborne tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON: Labour’s Kate Osborne said she was diagnosed with Covid-19 following a period of self-isolation and subsequent testing.Her diagnosis comes after Health Minister Nadine Dorries confirmed she had tested positive for the disease last week.

Jarrow MP Ms Osborne said on Twitter: “I will continue to self isolate until I have fought off the illness, but in the meantime I would encourage everyone to band together and support the most vulnerable in our communities.”

She highlighted the official advice to stay at home for seven days if you have either a high temperature or a new, continuous cough. A number of MPs have entered self-isolation after coming into contact with Ms Dorries or following the official advice. Cabinet minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Friday that she has tested negative for the virus, but will stay at home for seven days as a precaution.