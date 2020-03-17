Baseball team returns from Arizona

LAHORE: Pakistan baseball team, which was in Tuscon, Arizona, to compete in the World Baseball Classic Qualifier, returned to Pakistan after the tournament was postponed.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, who accompanied the team, said that national and international sports activities were suspended throughout the United States because of fear of coronavirus spread.

Teams from France, Germany, Brazil, South Africa and Nicaragua were also participating in the event. Fakhar said that Pakistan team reached Tuscon on March 10 and conducted daily training sessions under the supervision of Major League Baseball coaches, including Danny Schaefer.

The team also met Torey Lovullo, Manager of Arizona’s famous baseball club Diamondbacks, and famous player Takahashi. Manager Torey praised Pakistan’s young players Ali Shah, Muhammad Shah and Wali Muhammad, saying that if these players had the right training, they could highlight Pakistan’s name in baseball worldwide.

The players also visited the White Sox Training Center where they met Adam Engel, the club’s leading player.