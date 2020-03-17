Aleem, Ahsan, Gough: Rashid to supervise PSL semi-finals

KARACHI: Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, both from the elite panel of ICC umpires, will supervise the semi-finals and final of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

On Tuesday (today) at 2pm, Aleem, who has officiated in the most number of matches in the HBL PSL (42), will be joined by the ICC international panel’s Ahsan Raza as an on-field umpire for the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. Shozab Raza and Tariq Rasheed will be third and fourth umpires, respectively, while Mohammad Anees will lead the Playing Control Team.

Later in the day at 7pm, England’s Michael Gough will carry-out on-field umpiring duties with Rashid Riaz, also a member of the ICC’s international panel, for the mouth-watering Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars fixture. Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will be third and fourth umpires, respectively. Sri Lanka’s Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.

On Wednesday (tomorrow), Aleem and Gough will combine to umpire in the second HBL PSL final at the Gaddafi Stadium. While this will be Aleem’s third HBL PSL final, it will be Gough’s maiden appearance. Ahsan Raza and Rashid Riaz will be third and fourth umpires, respectively. Roshan Mahanama will be the match referee.