Protests continue in KP to condemn arrest of Jang/Geo Group editor-in-chief

PESHAWAR: The journalist fraternity, politicians, civil society members and people belonging to other walks of life on Sunday staged protest rallies against the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

Talking to reporters, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party provincial deputy secretary Akbar Hoti advocate condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and termed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) action an attack on the independent media.

The arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had proved that the incumbent government could even not tolerate constructive criticism, he added.

CHARSADDA: The journalists and members of civil society held a protest demonstration outside the Charsadda Press Club and chanted slogans against the government and NAB’s illegal action.

Press club president Sabz Ali Tareen led the protest rally while general secretary Sartaj Khan,

vice-president Fazal Wahab, Saifullah Jan, civil society member Zahoor Ahmad Zarifkhel and others addressed it.

The speakers said that government’s ban on the expression of speech was the worst example of barbarism in a democratic polity.

They urged the government to understand the situation and release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman forthwith.

MINGORA: All the journalists of Matta Press Club staged a protest against the NAB for the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

Addressing the rally, press club president Jehanzeb Khan general secretary Khaista Bacha, Ghafoor Khan Sheda and others said that government should avoid to gag free media through such tactics.

They said that they were ready to render any sacrifice for the independent media as it was a harbinger for the true democracy, peace, prosperity and development in a country.

MANSEHRA: The journalist community took to the streets and demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The journalists holding banners and placards staged a rally outside the press club after marching through various roads.

The protesting journalists raised slogans in support of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, saying that NAB arrested him to hide its flawed accountability process in the country. “We would never tolerate bar on media independence through such cowardly acts,” they vowed.

MIRANSHAH: The journalists and tribal elders held a rally in North Waziristan to condemn the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders asked to government to shun the act of victimisation and improve its performance. Protest rallies were also staged in Hangu and other districts.