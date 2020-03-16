Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at Murree, Okara and Rawalakot. Sunday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore, it was 10.7°C and maximum was 24.5°C.